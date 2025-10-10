Israeli army says Gaza ceasefire came into effect at 12:00 p.m.

The Israeli military said a ceasefire in Gaza took effect at 12:00 p.m. (0900 GMT) on Friday, after Israel and Hamas agreed to a truce and hostage-release deal proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump.



"Israeli army: The Ceasefire Agreement Came Into Effect at 12:00 p.m.," the military said in a statement.



"Since 12:00 p.m. (0900 GMT), IDF troops began positioning themselves along the updated deployment lines in preparation for the ceasefire agreement and the return of hostages."





AFP