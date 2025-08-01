News
Iran rejects Western accusations of overseas plots as 'baseless'
Middle East News
01-08-2025 | 02:07
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Iran rejects Western accusations of overseas plots as 'baseless'
Iran on Friday rejected accusations by the U.S. and more than a dozen of its allies that Tehran had attempted to kill or kidnap dissidents, journalists and officials in Western countries.
In a statement, Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei described the claims as "baseless", calling them "an attempt to divert public attention from the most pressing issue of the day, the genocide in occupied Palestine."
AFP
Middle East News
Iran
West
Accusations
Plots
Next
Israel summons embassy staff in UAE amid alleged Iran-Hezbollah-Islamic Jihad threats
US envoy Witkoff to enter Gaza, inspect aid distribution: White House
Previous
