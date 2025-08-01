Iran rejects Western accusations of overseas plots as 'baseless'

Middle East News
01-08-2025 | 02:07
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Iran rejects Western accusations of overseas plots as &#39;baseless&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Iran rejects Western accusations of overseas plots as 'baseless'

Iran on Friday rejected accusations by the U.S. and more than a dozen of its allies that Tehran had attempted to kill or kidnap dissidents, journalists and officials in Western countries.

In a statement, Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei described the claims as "baseless", calling them "an attempt to divert public attention from the most pressing issue of the day, the genocide in occupied Palestine."

AFP

Middle East News

Iran

West

Accusations

Plots

LBCI Next
Israel summons embassy staff in UAE amid alleged Iran-Hezbollah-Islamic Jihad threats
US envoy Witkoff to enter Gaza, inspect aid distribution: White House
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-05-13

Trump warns of 'massive maximum pressure' if Iran rejects deal

LBCI
World News
2025-07-02

US slams Iran's suspension of cooperation with the IAEA as 'unacceptable'

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-09

Iran denounces Israel interception of Gaza-bound aid boat as 'piracy'

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-18

Iran's Khamenei rejects Trump's call for unconditional surrender

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
05:05

Israel summons embassy staff in UAE amid alleged Iran-Hezbollah-Islamic Jihad threats

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:04

US envoy Witkoff to enter Gaza, inspect aid distribution: White House

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:13

With Gaza war 'under fire,' Netanyahu looks to Washington for support

LBCI
Middle East News
12:31

Russia's Putin meets Syrian FM in Moscow, Sharaa invited to Russia-Arab summit

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:01

Israel strikes eastern Lebanon mountains and Brital

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-24

LADE reports campaign convoy violation near polling station in Nabatieh

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-29

Sources to LBCI: Cabinet to discuss exclusive arms possession in next session

LBCI
World News
2025-07-31

Swedish jihadist gets life term over pilot burned alive in Syria

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:01

Israel strikes eastern Lebanon mountains and Brital

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:45

Lebanon's Parliament approves bank restructuring law tied to financial gap legislation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

State over arms: Lebanon seeks unity ahead of crucial Cabinet meeting

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Lebanese expatriates voice concern: What’s next for the 2026 elections?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Army Day address: Lebanese President Aoun outlines achievements and challenges

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:27

Israeli army strikes 'Hezbollah targets' in South Lebanon and Bekaa Valley

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:13

With Gaza war 'under fire,' Netanyahu looks to Washington for support

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:06

Be ready to dance 💃 the night away on the beautiful beats of Jason Derulo! Don’t miss out on this event as part of the Byblos International Festival. Get your tickets now!

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More