PM Salam: No child in Lebanon should be denied the right to education
Lebanon News
09-09-2025 | 05:03
PM Salam: No child in Lebanon should be denied the right to education
Prime Minister Nawaf Salam emphasized that the responsibility for education rests primarily with the Lebanese state, underlining the government’s commitment to protect it.
Speaking at a meeting held at the Grand Serail on Tuesday, Salam said, “We consider strengthening and financing public education—from primary schools to the Lebanese University—a national priority. There can be no education without respected and supported teachers, and no meaningful learning without schools able to provide at least the basic services.”
He added, “Despite financial challenges, we have begun mobilizing local resources and are advancing institutional reforms to build a modern, transparent Ministry of Education capable of serving teachers and students across all regions.”
Salam stressed that no child in Lebanon should be denied the right to learn, regardless of their circumstances or background, noting that this is not only a moral duty but also a fundamental condition for maintaining a just and sovereign Lebanon.
He said that reform must go beyond administration to include curricula and teaching methods. “We cannot prepare our children for the challenges of the future with outdated curricula. We need to update our programs, integrate modern technology—including artificial intelligence—and enhance critical thinking, creativity, and life skills.”
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Nawaf Salam
Education
Grand Serail
