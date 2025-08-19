Elysee calls Netanyahu antisemitism claim 'abject', 'erroneous'

Middle East News
19-08-2025 | 14:31
High views

0min
Elysee calls Netanyahu antisemitism claim 'abject', 'erroneous'

France on Tuesday slammed as "abject" and "erroneous" Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's accusation of antisemitism against President Emmanuel Macron's move to recognise a Palestinian state.

France "protects and will always protect its Jewish citizens", the Elysee said, adding that a letter from Netanyahu containing his allegation "will not go unanswered."

"This is a time for seriousness and responsibility, not for conflation and manipulation," the Elysee added.

AFP

World News

Middle East News

Benjamin Netanyahu

France

Palestine

Recognition

