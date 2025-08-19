Elysee calls Netanyahu antisemitism claim 'abject', 'erroneous'

France on Tuesday slammed as "abject" and "erroneous" Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's accusation of antisemitism against President Emmanuel Macron's move to recognise a Palestinian state.



France "protects and will always protect its Jewish citizens", the Elysee said, adding that a letter from Netanyahu containing his allegation "will not go unanswered."



"This is a time for seriousness and responsibility, not for conflation and manipulation," the Elysee added.



AFP