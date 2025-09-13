In pictures: Lebanese army displays weapons seized from Palestinian camps

Lebanon News
13-09-2025 | 07:48
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
In pictures: Lebanese army displays weapons seized from Palestinian camps
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
In pictures: Lebanese army displays weapons seized from Palestinian camps

The Lebanese army on Saturday received a total of eight truckloads of weapons from Palestinian refugee camps as part of its ongoing disarmament process.

Five trucks carrying arms were handed over from the Ain al-Hilweh camp in Sidon and three from the Beddaoui camp in Tripoli.

The shipments included various types of weapons, shells, and munitions, which were transferred to specialized military units for inspection and necessary procedures.
Image
Image
Image

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Lebanese Army

Weapons

Palestinian

Refugee Camps

Disarmament

LBCI Next
Lebanon’s FM stresses two-state solution as key to ‘just and lasting peace’
Lebanese army receives eight truckloads of weapons from Palestinian camps
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-28

Lebanese Army receives weapons from Palestinian camps in Tyre as part of ongoing handover process

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:35

Lebanese army receives eight truckloads of weapons from Palestinian camps

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-29

Lebanese Army announces receiving Palestinian weapons from Borj El Brajneh camp

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-30

Haitham Zaiter tells LBCI: Palestinian factions ready to hand over weapons, affirms confidence in Lebanese Army

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:06

Lebanon’s FM stresses two-state solution as key to ‘just and lasting peace’

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:35

Lebanese army receives eight truckloads of weapons from Palestinian camps

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:20

Lebanese army intercepts ship in illegal departure attempt, arrests 22

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:54

One person killed in Israeli strike on Aitaroun, Public Health Emergency Operations Center says

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-11

Lebanon approves Starlink license for nationwide internet service

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-12

Lebanon-Syria tensions rise as Damascus steps up pressure over detainee issue

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-05-18

Saudi airline resumes first hajj flights with Iran since 2015

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-09

Lebanon looks to boost tourism and economy with Jounieh harbor revival

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-31

LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-29

Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-28

US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-26

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

Lebanon fast-tracks Starlink license: What does this mean for businesses and connectivity?

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:48

In pictures: Lebanese army displays weapons seized from Palestinian camps

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:54

One person killed in Israeli strike on Aitaroun, Public Health Emergency Operations Center says

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Shift in foreign policy: Why influential countries are softening conditions on Lebanon aid

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:20

Lebanese army intercepts ship in illegal departure attempt, arrests 22

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Weapons handover looms in Lebanon’s Palestinian camps, raising security focus

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:35

Lebanese army receives eight truckloads of weapons from Palestinian camps

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:06

Cracking down on smuggling: Key reform for Lebanon’s economy

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More