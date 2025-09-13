In pictures: Lebanese army displays weapons seized from Palestinian camps

The Lebanese army on Saturday received a total of eight truckloads of weapons from Palestinian refugee camps as part of its ongoing disarmament process.



Five trucks carrying arms were handed over from the Ain al-Hilweh camp in Sidon and three from the Beddaoui camp in Tripoli.



The shipments included various types of weapons, shells, and munitions, which were transferred to specialized military units for inspection and necessary procedures.