News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
27
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
29
o
South
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Mass
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
27
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
29
o
South
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
In pictures: Lebanese army displays weapons seized from Palestinian camps
Lebanon News
13-09-2025 | 07:48
High views
Share
Share
0
min
In pictures: Lebanese army displays weapons seized from Palestinian camps
The Lebanese army on Saturday received a total of eight truckloads of weapons from Palestinian refugee camps as part of its ongoing disarmament process.
Five trucks carrying arms were handed over from the Ain al-Hilweh camp in Sidon and three from the Beddaoui camp in Tripoli.
The shipments included various types of weapons, shells, and munitions, which were transferred to specialized military units for inspection and necessary procedures.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Lebanese Army
Weapons
Palestinian
Refugee Camps
Disarmament
Next
Lebanon’s FM stresses two-state solution as key to ‘just and lasting peace’
Lebanese army receives eight truckloads of weapons from Palestinian camps
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
Lebanese Army receives weapons from Palestinian camps in Tyre as part of ongoing handover process
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
Lebanese Army receives weapons from Palestinian camps in Tyre as part of ongoing handover process
0
Lebanon News
05:35
Lebanese army receives eight truckloads of weapons from Palestinian camps
Lebanon News
05:35
Lebanese army receives eight truckloads of weapons from Palestinian camps
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Lebanese Army announces receiving Palestinian weapons from Borj El Brajneh camp
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Lebanese Army announces receiving Palestinian weapons from Borj El Brajneh camp
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-30
Haitham Zaiter tells LBCI: Palestinian factions ready to hand over weapons, affirms confidence in Lebanese Army
Lebanon News
2025-08-30
Haitham Zaiter tells LBCI: Palestinian factions ready to hand over weapons, affirms confidence in Lebanese Army
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:06
Lebanon’s FM stresses two-state solution as key to ‘just and lasting peace’
Lebanon News
08:06
Lebanon’s FM stresses two-state solution as key to ‘just and lasting peace’
0
Lebanon News
05:35
Lebanese army receives eight truckloads of weapons from Palestinian camps
Lebanon News
05:35
Lebanese army receives eight truckloads of weapons from Palestinian camps
0
Lebanon News
05:20
Lebanese army intercepts ship in illegal departure attempt, arrests 22
Lebanon News
05:20
Lebanese army intercepts ship in illegal departure attempt, arrests 22
0
Lebanon News
13:54
One person killed in Israeli strike on Aitaroun, Public Health Emergency Operations Center says
Lebanon News
13:54
One person killed in Israeli strike on Aitaroun, Public Health Emergency Operations Center says
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-11
Lebanon approves Starlink license for nationwide internet service
Lebanon News
2025-09-11
Lebanon approves Starlink license for nationwide internet service
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-12
Lebanon-Syria tensions rise as Damascus steps up pressure over detainee issue
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-12
Lebanon-Syria tensions rise as Damascus steps up pressure over detainee issue
0
Middle East News
2025-05-18
Saudi airline resumes first hajj flights with Iran since 2015
Middle East News
2025-05-18
Saudi airline resumes first hajj flights with Iran since 2015
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-09
Lebanon looks to boost tourism and economy with Jounieh harbor revival
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-09
Lebanon looks to boost tourism and economy with Jounieh harbor revival
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Lebanon fast-tracks Starlink license: What does this mean for businesses and connectivity?
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Lebanon fast-tracks Starlink license: What does this mean for businesses and connectivity?
2
Lebanon News
07:48
In pictures: Lebanese army displays weapons seized from Palestinian camps
Lebanon News
07:48
In pictures: Lebanese army displays weapons seized from Palestinian camps
3
Lebanon News
13:54
One person killed in Israeli strike on Aitaroun, Public Health Emergency Operations Center says
Lebanon News
13:54
One person killed in Israeli strike on Aitaroun, Public Health Emergency Operations Center says
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Shift in foreign policy: Why influential countries are softening conditions on Lebanon aid
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Shift in foreign policy: Why influential countries are softening conditions on Lebanon aid
5
Lebanon News
05:20
Lebanese army intercepts ship in illegal departure attempt, arrests 22
Lebanon News
05:20
Lebanese army intercepts ship in illegal departure attempt, arrests 22
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Weapons handover looms in Lebanon’s Palestinian camps, raising security focus
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Weapons handover looms in Lebanon’s Palestinian camps, raising security focus
7
Lebanon News
05:35
Lebanese army receives eight truckloads of weapons from Palestinian camps
Lebanon News
05:35
Lebanese army receives eight truckloads of weapons from Palestinian camps
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:06
Cracking down on smuggling: Key reform for Lebanon’s economy
News Bulletin Reports
13:06
Cracking down on smuggling: Key reform for Lebanon’s economy
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More