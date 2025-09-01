Turkey's Erdogan tells Iran's Pazeshkian that continuing nuclear talks useful

Middle East News
01-09-2025 | 09:20
High views
0min
Turkey's Erdogan tells Iran's Pazeshkian that continuing nuclear talks useful

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian on Monday that he believes it was useful for Tehran to continue nuclear negotiations and that Ankara would maintain its support for Iran on the matter, Turkey's presidency said.

In a meeting on the sidelines of a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in China, Erdogan also said that cooperation between the neighbours, namely in energy, was to the benefit of both sides, the presidency said in a statement.

Reuters

Middle East News

Erdogan

tells

Iran's

Pazeshkian

continuing

nuclear

talks

useful

