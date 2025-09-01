News
Turkey's Erdogan tells Iran's Pazeshkian that continuing nuclear talks useful
Middle East News
01-09-2025 | 09:20
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian on Monday that he believes it was useful for Tehran to continue nuclear negotiations and that Ankara would maintain its support for Iran on the matter, Turkey's presidency said.
In a meeting on the sidelines of a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in China, Erdogan also said that cooperation between the neighbours, namely in energy, was to the benefit of both sides, the presidency said in a statement.
Reuters
