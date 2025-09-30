Turkey's Erdogan hails Trump's efforts to end Gaza war after deal

30-09-2025 | 06:22
0min
Turkey's Erdogan hails Trump's efforts to end Gaza war after deal

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday praised Donald Trump's "efforts and leadership" to end the war in Gaza, after the U.S. leader secured Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's support for a U.S.-sponsored peace proposal.

After talks between Trump and Netanyahu in Washington, the White House released a 20-point plan that would see an immediate ceasefire, an exchange of hostages held by Hamas for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel, a staged Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, Hamas disarmament and a transitional government led by an international body.

"I commend U.S. President Donald Trump's efforts and leadership aimed at halting the bloodshed in Gaza and achieving a ceasefire," said Erdogan, who met Trump at the White House for the first time in six years last week.

Turkey would continue to contribute to the process "with a view to establishing a just and lasting peace acceptable to all parties," he added on X.



Reuters
 

