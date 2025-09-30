Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday praised Donald Trump's "efforts and leadership" to end the war in Gaza, after the U.S. leader secured Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's support for a U.S.-sponsored peace proposal.



After talks between Trump and Netanyahu in Washington, the White House released a 20-point plan that would see an immediate ceasefire, an exchange of hostages held by Hamas for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel, a staged Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, Hamas disarmament and a transitional government led by an international body.



"I commend U.S. President Donald Trump's efforts and leadership aimed at halting the bloodshed in Gaza and achieving a ceasefire," said Erdogan, who met Trump at the White House for the first time in six years last week.



Turkey would continue to contribute to the process "with a view to establishing a just and lasting peace acceptable to all parties," he added on X.







Reuters