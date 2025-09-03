Israeli airstrikes hit multiple villages in South Lebanon

03-09-2025 | 15:15
Israeli airstrikes hit multiple villages in South Lebanon
Israeli airstrikes hit multiple villages in South Lebanon

Israeli warplanes carried out a series of airstrikes on several villages in South Lebanon on Wednesday, targeting Tayr Harfa, Aadloun, Jebbayn, and Ansariyeh.

