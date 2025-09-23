Axios: Trump to present Arab leaders with US proposal to end Gaza war

Middle East News
23-09-2025 | 00:12
High views
Axios: Trump to present Arab leaders with US proposal to end Gaza war
Axios: Trump to present Arab leaders with US proposal to end Gaza war

Axios reported Monday, citing U.S. and Arab officials, that U.S. President Donald Trump will present a proposal to a group of Arab and Islamic leaders on Tuesday regarding peace and the future governance of Gaza after the war.

The report added that officials from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Egypt, Jordan, Turkey, Indonesia, and Pakistan will take part in the meeting.

Reuters

