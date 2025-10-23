News
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Hamas, Fatah delegations meet in Cairo to discuss post-war Gaza: Egyptian TV
Middle East News
23-10-2025 | 13:23
Hamas, Fatah delegations meet in Cairo to discuss post-war Gaza: Egyptian TV
Delegations from Hamas and its rival Fatah are meeting in Egypt to discuss post-war arrangements for the devastated Gaza Strip, Egyptian state-linked media reported on Thursday.
Al-Qahera News, which is close to the Egyptian intelligence services, cited unnamed sources as saying the delegations were meeting "to discuss the national scene in general and arrangements after ending the war in Gaza."
AFP
Middle East News
Hamas
Fatah
Egypt
Gaza Strip
