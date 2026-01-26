Israeli drone strikes vehicle on Kfar Roummane road

26-01-2026 | 14:57
Israeli drone strikes vehicle on Kfar Roummane road
0min
Israeli drone strikes vehicle on Kfar Roummane road

An Israeli drone targeted a car on the Kfar Roummane road on Monday, killing two people, according to Lebanon’s Health Ministry.

LBCI
LBCI
LBCI
LBCI
LBCI
