News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
15
o
Bekaa
5
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
North
11
o
South
16
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Tareeq
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Bekaa
5
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
North
11
o
South
16
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israeli drone strikes vehicle on Kfar Roummane road
Lebanon News
26-01-2026 | 14:57
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israeli drone strikes vehicle on Kfar Roummane road
An Israeli drone targeted a car on the Kfar Roummane road on Monday, killing two people, according to Lebanon’s Health Ministry.
Lebanon News
drone
strikes
vehicle
Roummane
Tripoli collapse: Search for last survivor continues as questions linger
Previous
Latest News
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
14:57
Israeli drone strikes vehicle on Kfar Roummane road
Lebanon News
14:57
Israeli drone strikes vehicle on Kfar Roummane road
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Tripoli collapse: Search for last survivor continues as questions linger
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Tripoli collapse: Search for last survivor continues as questions linger
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Lebanon in the crosshairs: Israel signals readiness for broader regional war
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Lebanon in the crosshairs: Israel signals readiness for broader regional war
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:37
'We can finally say: there are no longer any hostages in Gaza': Family forum
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:37
'We can finally say: there are no longer any hostages in Gaza': Family forum
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Tripoli collapse: Search for last survivor continues as questions linger
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Tripoli collapse: Search for last survivor continues as questions linger
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Lebanon in the crosshairs: Israel signals readiness for broader regional war
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Lebanon in the crosshairs: Israel signals readiness for broader regional war
0
Lebanon News
11:11
UNIFIL: More than 400 weapons caches and infrastructure found have been handed over to Lebanese Army
Lebanon News
11:11
UNIFIL: More than 400 weapons caches and infrastructure found have been handed over to Lebanese Army
0
Lebanon News
10:29
Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem says response to any attack on Iran will be decided “at the appropriate time”
Lebanon News
10:29
Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem says response to any attack on Iran will be decided “at the appropriate time”
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-07
No negotiations under fire: Egyptian peace effort stalls as Hezbollah reaffirms commitment to ceasefire
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-07
No negotiations under fire: Egyptian peace effort stalls as Hezbollah reaffirms commitment to ceasefire
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-24
Paris backs Beirut, but weapons, UNIFIL, and reforms cloud the picture—The latest
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-24
Paris backs Beirut, but weapons, UNIFIL, and reforms cloud the picture—The latest
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-28
Lebanese Army removes Israeli earth barrier in South Lebanon's Markaba
Lebanon News
2025-10-28
Lebanese Army removes Israeli earth barrier in South Lebanon's Markaba
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-03
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-11-03
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir in South Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:29
Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem says response to any attack on Iran will be decided “at the appropriate time”
Lebanon News
10:29
Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem says response to any attack on Iran will be decided “at the appropriate time”
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Lebanon in the crosshairs: Israel signals readiness for broader regional war
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Lebanon in the crosshairs: Israel signals readiness for broader regional war
3
Lebanon News
07:22
Qatar announces development projects for Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:22
Qatar announces development projects for Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
02:53
Lebanon files UN complaint over more than 2,000 Israeli violations
Lebanon News
02:53
Lebanon files UN complaint over more than 2,000 Israeli violations
5
Lebanon News
01:20
Israeli army says it struck Hezbollah sites across several areas of Lebanon
Lebanon News
01:20
Israeli army says it struck Hezbollah sites across several areas of Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
11:11
UNIFIL: More than 400 weapons caches and infrastructure found have been handed over to Lebanese Army
Lebanon News
11:11
UNIFIL: More than 400 weapons caches and infrastructure found have been handed over to Lebanese Army
7
Lebanon News
08:13
US ambassadors to Lebanon and Israel discuss regional peace efforts in Jordan
Lebanon News
08:13
US ambassadors to Lebanon and Israel discuss regional peace efforts in Jordan
8
Lebanon News
02:32
Lebanon’s PM inspects Tripoli collapse, pledges action on unsafe buildings
Lebanon News
02:32
Lebanon’s PM inspects Tripoli collapse, pledges action on unsafe buildings
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More