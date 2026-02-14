US Ambassador honors Rafic Hariri’s legacy at commemoration in Beirut

14-02-2026 | 07:28
US Ambassador honors Rafic Hariri’s legacy at commemoration in Beirut
US Ambassador honors Rafic Hariri’s legacy at commemoration in Beirut

On Saturday morning, U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon Michel Issa laid a wreath at the grave of former Prime Minister Rafic Hariri in Beirut.

In a statement, the embassy said: “As Lebanon stands at a pivotal crossroads, Rafic Hariri’s legacy to forge peace and prosperity continues to resonate years later with renewed significance. Today’s commemoration also underscores the imperative of justice and accountability for all those targeted by non-state actors for defending Lebanon’s sovereignty.”
