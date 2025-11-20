Iran envoy says new UN resolution will have 'negative impact'

Middle East News
20-11-2025 | 07:20
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Iran envoy says new UN resolution will have &#39;negative impact&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Iran envoy says new UN resolution will have 'negative impact'

Iran's envoy to the International Atomic Energy Agency told AFP on Thursday that a new resolution passed by the U.N. nuclear watchdog will have a "negative impact" on cooperation over the country's nuclear program.

"This resolution will certainly have a negative impact on the cooperation that has already started between Iran and the agency," ambassador Reza Najafi said after the IAEA adopted a resolution calling on Iran to provide access and information on its nuclear sites.

AFP

Middle East News

envoy

resolution

'negative

impact'

LBCI Next
Iran FM says new IAEA resolution 'disrupting' cooperation
IAEA board passes resolution demanding answers and access from Iran
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
08:24

Iran FM says new IAEA resolution 'disrupting' cooperation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-02

UN says Afghan quake could impact 'hundreds of thousands'

LBCI
World News
2025-09-10

UN nuclear watchdog says new deal with Iran covers 'all facilities'

LBCI
World News
2025-11-13

Kremlin says Ukraine will have to negotiate with Russia 'sooner or later'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
09:59

Iran says no access to bombed nuclear sites without IAEA deal

LBCI
Middle East News
08:24

Iran FM says new IAEA resolution 'disrupting' cooperation

LBCI
World News
06:05

IAEA board passes resolution demanding answers and access from Iran

LBCI
Middle East News
04:31

Two Syrian soldiers killed in clashes with SDF, ministry says

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-19

Western sources tell LBCI: the relationship between army chief and ortagus is good, claims otherwise are false

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:07

French foreign ministry expresses concern over intensifying Israeli attacks in South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-13

In the details: Starlink’s Lebanon launch hit by first legal challenge — will it overcome the appeal?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-12

Countdown to Trump visit: Hamas seeks detainee release, Israel stands firm

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-02

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:14

Deadly strike in Palestinian camp escalates Israel-Lebanon tensions — is a new conflict looming?

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:19

Hezbollah activity in southern Lebanese village raises ceasefire concerns, Israeli army claims

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Two soldiers killed in Baalbek clash amid Lebanese army crackdown on drug networks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Lebanese army chief’s cancelled Washington meetings put army in focus as US attention shifts

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:54

Sources to LBCI: Nouh Zaiter detained by Lebanese Army

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:09

Lebanon’s finance minister tells LBCI that scanners mark the first phase of a customs overhaul

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:06

Israeli strike on Ain al-Hilweh camp raises fears of wider fallout: The details

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:41

Large wildfire spreads toward homes in Bnabil area

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More