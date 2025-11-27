News
Four European nations urge Israel to end West Bank 'settler violence'
Middle East News
27-11-2025
Four European nations on Thursday urged Israel to stop what they called increasing "settler violence against Palestinian civilians" in the occupied West Bank.
"We -- France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom -- strongly condemn the massive increase of settler violence against Palestinian civilians and call for stability in the West Bank," they said.
"These attacks must stop," they added, saying they risked undermining plans to end the Gaza war and prospects for long-term peace.
Middle East News
Israel
West Bank
France
Germany
Italy
United Kingdom
