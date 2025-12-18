Israel says US took 'moral stance' sanctioning two ICC judges

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar on Thursday hailed Washington's decision to sanction two more International Criminal Court (ICC) judges after they rejected a challenge by Israel seeking to end a war crimes probe in Gaza.



"Thank you, Secretary Rubio, for this moral clear stance," Saar wrote on X, after U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced the sanctions.



Rubio explicitly linked the new sanctions to an ICC ruling on Monday in which the judges sided with the majority and upheld arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former defense minister Yoav Gallant.



AFP