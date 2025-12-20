Iran executes man accused of spying for Israel

Middle East News
20-12-2025 | 02:18
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Iran executes man accused of spying for Israel
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Iran executes man accused of spying for Israel

Iran has put to death a man accused of spying for Israel, the latest in a series of executions since the June war between the two archenemies, the judiciary's press agency announced Saturday.

"The death sentence for Aghil Keshavarz, found guilty of spying for the Zionist regime, communicating and cooperating with the regime, and taking photographs of military and security sites, was carried out after being upheld by the Supreme Court and following legal procedures," the Mizan agency reported.

The man, described as an agent of Israel's Mossad foreign intelligence service, had been arrested between April and May in Urmia in northwestern Iran, it added.

AFP

Middle East News

Iran

Israel

Execution

Mossad

Syria monitor says US strikes killed at least five IS members
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-10-19

Iran executes individual accused of spying for Israel: News agency

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-09-29

Iran executes 'one of most important spies' for Israel

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-12-08

Iran says dual national held during 12-day war on trial for spying for Israel

LBCI
Middle East News
07:16

Israel charges Russian with allegedly spying for Iran

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
02:11

Syria monitor says US strikes killed at least five IS members

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:48

Netanyahu’s office: Israel represented at Naqoura meeting on Hezbollah disarmament

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:11

UN declares famine over in Gaza, says 'situation remains critical'

LBCI
Middle East News
07:16

Israel charges Russian with allegedly spying for Iran

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-08

Life at Naqoura port: Fear and silence replace the ‘daily catch’

LBCI
World News
03:10

Ukraine says it hit Russian oil rig, patrol ship in Caspian Sea

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:12

State media: Israeli drone hovers over Beirut, southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:06

LBCI Sources: PM Salam to address financial gap bill and deposit recovery mechanism

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Smuggling plot: Lebanon foils attempt to smuggle 90 handguns on Air France flight from Paris

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:12

PM Salam unveils draft law to recover deposits, restore financial order

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:36

Israeli army: Secret maritime file focuses on building organized naval infrastructure under civilian cover

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:48

Netanyahu’s office: Israel represented at Naqoura meeting on Hezbollah disarmament

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:06

LBCI Sources: PM Salam to address financial gap bill and deposit recovery mechanism

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:07

Geagea criticizes parliamentary leadership, questions government statements about elections

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Second round of Lebanon-Israel talks highlights civilian return and ceasefire monitoring

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:29

Lebanese military mechanism holds its 15th meeting in Naqoura

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More