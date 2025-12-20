Iran executes man accused of spying for Israel

Iran has put to death a man accused of spying for Israel, the latest in a series of executions since the June war between the two archenemies, the judiciary's press agency announced Saturday.



"The death sentence for Aghil Keshavarz, found guilty of spying for the Zionist regime, communicating and cooperating with the regime, and taking photographs of military and security sites, was carried out after being upheld by the Supreme Court and following legal procedures," the Mizan agency reported.



The man, described as an agent of Israel's Mossad foreign intelligence service, had been arrested between April and May in Urmia in northwestern Iran, it added.



AFP



