Syria state media says Kurdish force shelling kills one person in Aleppo city

Syrian state media said Kurdish force shelling in Aleppo killed one person on Monday, after clashes erupted in Kurdish-majority neighbourhoods of the city, with both sides trading blame over who started the violence.



"A civilian was killed in SDF bombardment with mortar shelling and rocket launchers on a number of neighbourhoods of Aleppo," state news agency SANA said, referring to the U.S.-backed, Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces. The SDF separately reported five civilians were wounded in the clash.



AFP