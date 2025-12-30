Yemeni separatists refuse to withdraw after Saudi strikes: Spokesman to AFP

Separatists in Yemen on Tuesday vowed to hold and reinforce their territory, dismissing calls from the Saudi-led coalition to withdraw, hours after strikes targeted an alleged weapons shipment in a port under their control.



"There is no thinking about withdrawal. It is unreasonable for the landowner to be asked to leave his own land. The situation requires staying and reinforcing," Anwar Al-Tamimi, the spokesman for the separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC), told AFP.





AFP