Crimes against humanity complaint filed in Switzerland against Iran deputy minister

A complaint has been filed in Switzerland accusing Iranian deputy foreign minister Kazem Gharibabadi of crimes against humanity linked to anti-government protests in his country in recent years, lawyers said Thursday.



The complaint, filed by an Iranian-Swiss citizen, said Gharibabadi "may have committed serious crimes contrary to international law" linked to protests over the death of a woman in custody, the lawyers said, demanding the arrest of the deputy minister who has been in Geneva this week.



AFP



