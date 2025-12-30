News
Shows
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Syria authorities arrest 21 people linked to 'former regime' in Latakia province: State TV
Middle East News
30-12-2025 | 11:50
Syria authorities arrest 21 people linked to 'former regime' in Latakia province: State TV
Authorities in Syria's Latakia province arrested 21 people allegedly linked to ousted leader Bashar al-Assad's rule, state media reported Tuesday, after sectarian attacks rocked predominantly Alawite neighbourhoods of the provincial capital the previous night.
State television said security forces in the coastal province arrested 21 "former regime remnants who are involved in criminal acts, sectarian incitement and targeting internal security forces".
Syrian authorities imposed an overnight curfew on Latakia city after Monday's attacks.
AFP
Israel faces uncertainty as Trump signals major regional actions
Yemeni separatists refuse to withdraw after Saudi strikes: Spokesman to AFP
Middle East News
Syria state media says three dead in clashes in Latakia province
Middle East News
Syria state media says three dead in clashes in Latakia province
News Bulletin Reports
From shootout to arrest: Armed drug dealer in Lebanon caught after 'daring' escape
News Bulletin Reports
From shootout to arrest: Armed drug dealer in Lebanon caught after 'daring' escape
Middle East News
Ten killed by Israeli forces in southern Syria: State TV
Middle East News
Ten killed by Israeli forces in southern Syria: State TV
Middle East News
Israel extends arrest of military's former top legal officer: Source tells Reuters
Middle East News
Israel extends arrest of military's former top legal officer: Source tells Reuters
News Bulletin Reports
Israel faces uncertainty as Trump signals major regional actions
News Bulletin Reports
Israel faces uncertainty as Trump signals major regional actions
Middle East News
Yemeni separatists refuse to withdraw after Saudi strikes: Spokesman to AFP
Middle East News
Yemeni separatists refuse to withdraw after Saudi strikes: Spokesman to AFP
Middle East News
UAE Defense Ministry announces voluntary withdrawal of remaining counter-terrorism units from Yemen
Middle East News
UAE Defense Ministry announces voluntary withdrawal of remaining counter-terrorism units from Yemen
Middle East News
US, partner forces killed or captured nearly 25 Islamic State operatives since strikes in Syria
Middle East News
US, partner forces killed or captured nearly 25 Islamic State operatives since strikes in Syria
News Bulletin Reports
Critical economic reforms: Lebanon to host IMF mission ahead of Washington meetings
News Bulletin Reports
Critical economic reforms: Lebanon to host IMF mission ahead of Washington meetings
Middle East News
UAE Defense Ministry announces voluntary withdrawal of remaining counter-terrorism units from Yemen
Middle East News
UAE Defense Ministry announces voluntary withdrawal of remaining counter-terrorism units from Yemen
Lebanon News
Lebanese army steps up security measures nationwide for Christmas and New Year
Lebanon News
Lebanese army steps up security measures nationwide for Christmas and New Year
News Bulletin Reports
Do not drink and drive: Lebanon tightens controls on New Year’s Eve
News Bulletin Reports
Do not drink and drive: Lebanon tightens controls on New Year’s Eve
Lebanon News
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
Lebanon News
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
Lebanon News
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Lebanon News
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Middle East News
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
Middle East News
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
Middle East News
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Middle East News
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Middle East News
Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video
Middle East News
Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video
News Bulletin Reports
Israel faces uncertainty as Trump signals major regional actions
News Bulletin Reports
Israel faces uncertainty as Trump signals major regional actions
Lebanon News
Lebanon’s finance ministry issues tax notice on Sayrafa transactions
Lebanon News
Lebanon’s finance ministry issues tax notice on Sayrafa transactions
News Bulletin Reports
Second weapons transfer: Palestinian factions hand over arms to Lebanese Army in Ain al-Hilweh
News Bulletin Reports
Second weapons transfer: Palestinian factions hand over arms to Lebanese Army in Ain al-Hilweh
News Bulletin Reports
Do not drink and drive: Lebanon tightens controls on New Year’s Eve
News Bulletin Reports
Do not drink and drive: Lebanon tightens controls on New Year’s Eve
Middle East News
UAE Defense Ministry announces voluntary withdrawal of remaining counter-terrorism units from Yemen
Middle East News
UAE Defense Ministry announces voluntary withdrawal of remaining counter-terrorism units from Yemen
Lebanon News
Palestinian Security Forces complete fifth phase of heavy weapons handover in Ain al-Hilweh
Lebanon News
Palestinian Security Forces complete fifth phase of heavy weapons handover in Ain al-Hilweh
Lebanon News
Lebanese Defense Minister meets US Ambassador
Lebanon News
Lebanese Defense Minister meets US Ambassador
Lebanon News
Lebanon's FM calls for balanced ties with Iran based on sovereignty
Lebanon News
Lebanon's FM calls for balanced ties with Iran based on sovereignty
