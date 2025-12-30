Syria authorities arrest 21 people linked to 'former regime' in Latakia province: State TV

Middle East News
30-12-2025 | 11:50
High views
Syria authorities arrest 21 people linked to 'former regime' in Latakia province: State TV
Syria authorities arrest 21 people linked to 'former regime' in Latakia province: State TV

Authorities in Syria's Latakia province arrested 21 people allegedly linked to ousted leader Bashar al-Assad's rule, state media reported Tuesday, after sectarian attacks rocked predominantly Alawite neighbourhoods of the provincial capital the previous night.

State television said security forces in the coastal province arrested 21 "former regime remnants who are involved in criminal acts, sectarian incitement and targeting internal security forces".

Syrian authorities imposed an overnight curfew on Latakia city after Monday's attacks.

AFP
 

