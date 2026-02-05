Russia says 'progress' in talks with Ukraine in Abu Dhabi

Russia said Thursday there had been "progress" in talks with Ukraine in Abu Dhabi on finding an end to the four-year-war sparked by Moscow's full-scale invasion of its pro-Western neighbour.



"There is definitely progress, things are moving forward in a good, positive direction," Russian negotiator Kirill Dmitriev told state media.



He slammed what he described as attempts from European nations to "disrupt the progress" at the start of a second day of talks in the UAE between Russian, Ukrainian and US negotiators.



AFP