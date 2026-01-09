Syrian President Sharaa meets with EU chief von der Leyen: State media

Middle East News
09-01-2026 | 03:38
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Syrian President Sharaa meets with EU chief von der Leyen: State media
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Syrian President Sharaa meets with EU chief von der Leyen: State media

Syria's President Ahmed al-Sharaa met with European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen on Friday, state media said, as she became the highest ranking EU official to visit since longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad was ousted.

Von der Leyen is conducting a regional tour alongside Antonio Costa, who heads the European Council. Their visit follows days of deadly clashes between government forces and Kurdish fighters in the north Syrian city of Aleppo.


AFP
 

Middle East News

Syria

President

Ahmed al-Sharaa

EU

Chief

Ursula von der Leyen

LBCI Next
Iran cut off from world as Supreme Leader warns protesters
Iran rights NGO says at least 45 protesters killed since start of movement
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-06

EU's von der Leyen and President Costa to visit Lebanon on January 9

LBCI
Middle East News
10:48

EU grants Syria $722 million for recovery, humanitarian aid: Von der Leyen

LBCI
World News
2025-12-03

EU at 'dawn of new era' of energy independence from Russia: von der Leyen

LBCI
World News
2025-11-26

EU will back Ukraine 'every step of way' until peace: von der Leyen

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Shifting focus, Israel monitors Iran as Netanyahu weighs Lebanon strike

LBCI
Middle East News
12:21

More than 50 protesters killed in Iran demonstrations: rights NGO

LBCI
Middle East News
10:48

EU grants Syria $722 million for recovery, humanitarian aid: Von der Leyen

LBCI
Middle East News
10:31

UN calls for Iran protest deaths to be 'transparently' investigated

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-01

Lebanon launches nationwide campaign to remove illegal ‘newelne’ roadside stalls

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-07

Hezbollah marks second anniversary of Al-Aqsa Flood, vows continued support for Palestinian resistance

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-08

Lebanon's Health Ministry says Israeli strike on vehicle in Rashaya al-Wadi kills two civilians

LBCI
World News
12:00

Son of Iran's late shah issues 'urgent' call for Trump to intervene

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:32

Lebanon's fuel prices slightly decrease

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:33

Israeli army says it is striking 'Hezbollah targets' in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:02

TotalEnergies and partners sign exploration license for offshore Block 8 in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Shifting focus, Israel monitors Iran as Netanyahu weighs Lebanon strike

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:09

Lebanon clears first hurdle in weapons plan—what’s next north of the Litani River?

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:03

Iranian FM says Beirut visit marks turning point in ties with Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:42

Lebanese Social Affairs Minister: More than half a million Syrian refugees left Lebanon in 2025

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:09

Iran's FM meets President Aoun, seeks broader ties with Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More