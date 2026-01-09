News
Syrian President Sharaa meets with EU chief von der Leyen: State media
Middle East News
09-01-2026 | 03:38
Syrian President Sharaa meets with EU chief von der Leyen: State media
Syria's President Ahmed al-Sharaa met with European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen on Friday, state media said, as she became the highest ranking EU official to visit since longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad was ousted.
Von der Leyen is conducting a regional tour alongside Antonio Costa, who heads the European Council. Their visit follows days of deadly clashes between government forces and Kurdish fighters in the north Syrian city of Aleppo.
AFP
Middle East News
Syria
President
Ahmed al-Sharaa
EU
Chief
Ursula von der Leyen
Lebanon News
2026-01-06
EU's von der Leyen and President Costa to visit Lebanon on January 9
Lebanon News
2026-01-06
EU's von der Leyen and President Costa to visit Lebanon on January 9
0
Middle East News
10:48
EU grants Syria $722 million for recovery, humanitarian aid: Von der Leyen
Middle East News
10:48
EU grants Syria $722 million for recovery, humanitarian aid: Von der Leyen
0
World News
2025-12-03
EU at 'dawn of new era' of energy independence from Russia: von der Leyen
World News
2025-12-03
EU at 'dawn of new era' of energy independence from Russia: von der Leyen
0
World News
2025-11-26
EU will back Ukraine 'every step of way' until peace: von der Leyen
World News
2025-11-26
EU will back Ukraine 'every step of way' until peace: von der Leyen
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Shifting focus, Israel monitors Iran as Netanyahu weighs Lebanon strike
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Shifting focus, Israel monitors Iran as Netanyahu weighs Lebanon strike
0
Middle East News
12:21
More than 50 protesters killed in Iran demonstrations: rights NGO
Middle East News
12:21
More than 50 protesters killed in Iran demonstrations: rights NGO
0
Middle East News
10:48
EU grants Syria $722 million for recovery, humanitarian aid: Von der Leyen
Middle East News
10:48
EU grants Syria $722 million for recovery, humanitarian aid: Von der Leyen
0
Middle East News
10:31
UN calls for Iran protest deaths to be 'transparently' investigated
Middle East News
10:31
UN calls for Iran protest deaths to be 'transparently' investigated
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-01
Lebanon launches nationwide campaign to remove illegal ‘newelne’ roadside stalls
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-01
Lebanon launches nationwide campaign to remove illegal ‘newelne’ roadside stalls
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-07
Hezbollah marks second anniversary of Al-Aqsa Flood, vows continued support for Palestinian resistance
Lebanon News
2025-10-07
Hezbollah marks second anniversary of Al-Aqsa Flood, vows continued support for Palestinian resistance
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-08
Lebanon's Health Ministry says Israeli strike on vehicle in Rashaya al-Wadi kills two civilians
Lebanon News
2025-11-08
Lebanon's Health Ministry says Israeli strike on vehicle in Rashaya al-Wadi kills two civilians
0
World News
12:00
Son of Iran's late shah issues 'urgent' call for Trump to intervene
World News
12:00
Son of Iran's late shah issues 'urgent' call for Trump to intervene
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video
1
Lebanon Economy
03:32
Lebanon's fuel prices slightly decrease
Lebanon Economy
03:32
Lebanon's fuel prices slightly decrease
2
Lebanon News
05:33
Israeli army says it is striking 'Hezbollah targets' in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:33
Israeli army says it is striking 'Hezbollah targets' in South Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
06:02
TotalEnergies and partners sign exploration license for offshore Block 8 in Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:02
TotalEnergies and partners sign exploration license for offshore Block 8 in Lebanon
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Shifting focus, Israel monitors Iran as Netanyahu weighs Lebanon strike
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Shifting focus, Israel monitors Iran as Netanyahu weighs Lebanon strike
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:09
Lebanon clears first hurdle in weapons plan—what’s next north of the Litani River?
News Bulletin Reports
13:09
Lebanon clears first hurdle in weapons plan—what’s next north of the Litani River?
6
Lebanon News
08:03
Iranian FM says Beirut visit marks turning point in ties with Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:03
Iranian FM says Beirut visit marks turning point in ties with Lebanon
7
Lebanon News
09:42
Lebanese Social Affairs Minister: More than half a million Syrian refugees left Lebanon in 2025
Lebanon News
09:42
Lebanese Social Affairs Minister: More than half a million Syrian refugees left Lebanon in 2025
8
Lebanon News
05:09
Iran's FM meets President Aoun, seeks broader ties with Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:09
Iran's FM meets President Aoun, seeks broader ties with Lebanon
