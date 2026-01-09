Syrian President Sharaa meets with EU chief von der Leyen: State media

Syria's President Ahmed al-Sharaa met with European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen on Friday, state media said, as she became the highest ranking EU official to visit since longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad was ousted.



Von der Leyen is conducting a regional tour alongside Antonio Costa, who heads the European Council. Their visit follows days of deadly clashes between government forces and Kurdish fighters in the north Syrian city of Aleppo.





AFP