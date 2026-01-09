Iran cut off from world as Supreme Leader warns protesters

Iran was largely cut off from the outside world on Friday after authorities blacked out the internet to curb expanding protests, with phone calls not reaching the country, flights cancelled and online Iranian news sites only intermittently updating.



Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei accused protesters of acting on behalf of U.S. President Donald Trump, saying rioters were attacking public properties and warning that Tehran would not tolerate people acting as "mercenaries for foreigners."



The protests that began over soaring inflation in the Islamic Republic late last month have spiraled into the biggest for three years, with unrest reported in every province and rights groups documenting dozens of deaths.





Reuters