Syrian Kurdish-led SDF agree ceasefire, phased integration deal with government

30-01-2026 | 03:33



The Kurdish-led Democratic Syrian Forces said on Friday they had agreed to a comprehensive ceasefire and a phased integration of military and administrative bodies into the Syrian state under a broad deal, following recent clashes.

Under the agreement, forces will withdraw from the front lines, government units will deploy to the centers of Hasakah and Qamishli, and local security forces will be merged.


Reuters
 

Erdogan tells Pezeshkian Turkey ready to help 'de-escalate' US-Iran tensions
Iran to respond 'instantly' in case of attack: Army spokesman
