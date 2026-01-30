News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
11
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
North
19
o
South
19
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Video Clips
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
11
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
North
19
o
South
19
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Syrian Kurdish-led SDF agree ceasefire, phased integration deal with government
Middle East News
30-01-2026 | 03:33
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Syrian Kurdish-led SDF agree ceasefire, phased integration deal with government
The Kurdish-led Democratic Syrian Forces said on Friday they had agreed to a comprehensive ceasefire and a phased integration of military and administrative bodies into the Syrian state under a broad deal, following recent clashes.
Under the agreement, forces will withdraw from the front lines, government units will deploy to the centers of Hasakah and Qamishli, and local security forces will be merged.
Reuters
Middle East News
Syria
Kurdish
SDF
Ceasefire
Integration
Deal
Government
Next
Erdogan tells Pezeshkian Turkey ready to help 'de-escalate' US-Iran tensions
Iran to respond 'instantly' in case of attack: Army spokesman
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-12-23
Syrian government and SDF agree to de-escalate after Aleppo violence
Middle East News
2025-12-23
Syrian government and SDF agree to de-escalate after Aleppo violence
0
Middle East News
2026-01-23
Kurdish SDF fighters leave north Syria prison under government deal
Middle East News
2026-01-23
Kurdish SDF fighters leave north Syria prison under government deal
0
Middle East News
2026-01-27
Syria hopes to hold new integration talks with Kurdish forces on Tuesday
Middle East News
2026-01-27
Syria hopes to hold new integration talks with Kurdish forces on Tuesday
0
Middle East News
2025-12-22
Turkey: No Indication SDF intend to move forward with integration into Damascus
Middle East News
2025-12-22
Turkey: No Indication SDF intend to move forward with integration into Damascus
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:58
Israel announces limited reopening of Gaza's Rafah crossing Sunday
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:58
Israel announces limited reopening of Gaza's Rafah crossing Sunday
0
Middle East News
06:43
Turkey urges US to resist Israeli pressure to strike Iran
Middle East News
06:43
Turkey urges US to resist Israeli pressure to strike Iran
0
Middle East News
06:27
World must urgently improve 'dire' conditions in Gaza: Red Cross chief
Middle East News
06:27
World must urgently improve 'dire' conditions in Gaza: Red Cross chief
0
Middle East News
06:22
Iran says Europe to 'suffer consequences of foolish act' after Guards terror listing
Middle East News
06:22
Iran says Europe to 'suffer consequences of foolish act' after Guards terror listing
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
08:42
Trump says Fed should 'substantially lower' interest rates
World News
08:42
Trump says Fed should 'substantially lower' interest rates
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-09
US sanctions official says time is right to cut ‘Iran's Hezbollah funding’ in Reuters interview
Lebanon News
2025-11-09
US sanctions official says time is right to cut ‘Iran's Hezbollah funding’ in Reuters interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-06
Cabinet divided over “Rissalat” association as Salam proposes suspension pending investigation: Sources to LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-06
Cabinet divided over “Rissalat” association as Salam proposes suspension pending investigation: Sources to LBCI
0
Lebanon News
14:51
Parliament approves 2026 state budget after divisive vote
Lebanon News
14:51
Parliament approves 2026 state budget after divisive vote
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
12:00
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
Lebanon News
12:00
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Scenarios emerge: Israel warns of regional war with Iran as US prepares for possible escalation
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Scenarios emerge: Israel warns of regional war with Iran as US prepares for possible escalation
2
Lebanon News
12:00
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
Lebanon News
12:00
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
3
Lebanon News
14:51
Parliament approves 2026 state budget after divisive vote
Lebanon News
14:51
Parliament approves 2026 state budget after divisive vote
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
‘We are here’: France signals continued engagement in Lebanon as arms talks, UNIFIL future loom
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
‘We are here’: France signals continued engagement in Lebanon as arms talks, UNIFIL future loom
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Inside Parliament: A budget debate hijacked by political score-settling
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Inside Parliament: A budget debate hijacked by political score-settling
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Lebanon's 2026 budget: Survival spending without a recovery plan
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Lebanon's 2026 budget: Survival spending without a recovery plan
7
Lebanon News
09:34
Lebanese Army chief, Jordanian counterpart discuss military cooperation
Lebanon News
09:34
Lebanese Army chief, Jordanian counterpart discuss military cooperation
8
Lebanon Economy
02:42
A slight rise in fuel prices recorded in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:42
A slight rise in fuel prices recorded in Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More