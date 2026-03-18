Iran did not try to rebuild enrichment after June 2025 attack: US intel chief

Iran made no effort to rebuild uranium enrichment after its capabilities were destroyed in a June 2025 U.S.-Israeli attack, the U.S. intelligence chief testified Wednesday, contradicting President Donald Trump's justifications for his ongoing war.



"As a result of Operation Midnight Hammer, Iran's nuclear enrichment program was obliterated. There has been no efforts since then to try to rebuild their enrichment capability," Tulsi Gabbard, the director of national intelligence, said in prepared testimony to the Senate.



AFP



