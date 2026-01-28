News
Iran warns US that Tehran's 'fingers on trigger'
Middle East News
28-01-2026 | 13:18
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Iran warns US that Tehran's 'fingers on trigger'
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned Wednesday that its forces would respond forcefully to any U.S. military operation -- but did not rule out a new deal on Tehran's nuclear program.
"Our brave Armed Forces are prepared -- with their fingers on the trigger -- to immediately and powerfully respond to ANY aggression against our beloved land, air, and sea," he posted on X.
"At the same time, Iran has always welcomed a mutually beneficial, fair and equitable NUCLEAR DEAL -- on equal footing, and free from coercion, threats, and intimidation -- which ensures Iran's rights to PEACEFUL nuclear technology, and guarantees NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS."
AFP
Middle East News
Iran
United States
Abbas Araghchi
Military
Tehran
Nuclear
Debate intensifies in Israel over Trump, Iran, and possible military action
Previous
