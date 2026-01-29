EU's Kallas: We expect to list Iran's revolutionary guards as a terrorist organization

29-01-2026 | 03:26
LBCI
EU&#39;s Kallas: We expect to list Iran&#39;s revolutionary guards as a terrorist organization
EU's Kallas: We expect to list Iran's revolutionary guards as a terrorist organization

The European Union will most likely include Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps on its list of terrorist organizations, the bloc's foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said on Thursday ahead of a foreign affairs ministers council.

"We are putting new sanctions on Iran and I also expect we will list the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist list," she said.



Reuters
 

Turkey plans to 'reinforce border security' if US attacks Iran: Official to AFP
Iran warns US that Tehran's 'fingers on trigger'
