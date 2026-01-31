Iran blast in Gulf port city caused by gas leak: Local fire chief

31-01-2026 | 11:03
Iran blast in Gulf port city caused by gas leak: Local fire chief
Iran blast in Gulf port city caused by gas leak: Local fire chief

An explosion reported on Saturday at a residential building in the southern Iranian city of Bandar Abbas on the Gulf coast was the result of a gas leak, according to the local fire chief.

"The initial cause of the building accident in Bandar Abbas was a gas leak and buildup, leading to an explosion. This is the initial theory," Mohammad Amin Lyaghat said, in comments broadcast on state television.

Separate incidents were reported elsewhere in Iran on Saturday, but media outlets quickly dismissed any connection to an attack or potential sabotage, with tensions high as U.S. President Donald Trump intensifies threats of military strikes against the Islamic Republic.

AFP

