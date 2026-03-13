Iran's national security chief Ali Larijani on Friday openly attended a mass rally in Tehran, dismissing the latest Israeli-U.S. attacks on the capital as being "out of desperation".



"These attacks are out of fear, out of desperation. One who is strong wouldn't bomb demonstrations at all. It's clear that it has failed," Larijani told state TV while marching for the annual Quds Day rally in support of the Palestinian cause.



The attendance by Larijani was one of the most high-profile public appearances by an Iranian official since the February 28 strike that killed supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other top officials. National police chief Ahmad-Reza Radan also attended, state TV pictures showed.



