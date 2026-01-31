Qatar condemns 'repeated Israeli violations' of Gaza ceasefire

Israel-Gaza War Updates
31-01-2026 | 11:56
Qatar condemns &#39;repeated Israeli violations&#39; of Gaza ceasefire
Qatar condemns 'repeated Israeli violations' of Gaza ceasefire

Qatar on Saturday condemned Israel for what it called repeated violations of a fragile U.S.-brokered ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, after the Palestinian territory's civil defence agency reported 32 people killed in Israeli strikes.

"The State of Qatar expresses its strong condemnation of the repeated Israeli violations of the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip... in a dangerous escalation that will inflame the situation and undermine regional and international efforts aimed at consolidating the truce," the Qatari foreign ministry said.

Earlier, Egypt had also condemned the Israeli strikes, urging all parties to respect the ceasefire before the long-awaited reopening of the territory's Rafah border crossing on Sunday, when Israel says it will allow the limited movement of people, but not yet aid shipments.

AFP

