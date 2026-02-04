US-Iran nuclear talks proceed after Arab and Muslim leaders urge diplomacy: Axios

Middle East News
04-02-2026 | 15:02
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US-Iran nuclear talks proceed after Arab and Muslim leaders urge diplomacy: Axios
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
US-Iran nuclear talks proceed after Arab and Muslim leaders urge diplomacy: Axios

According to Barak Ravid, Axios correspondent, plans for U.S.-Iran nuclear talks in Oman on Friday are back on track after several Arab and Muslim leaders urgently lobbied the Trump administration not to cancel the meeting.

He added that “they asked us to keep the meeting and listen to what the Iranians have to say. We have told the Arabs that we will hold the meeting if they insist. But we are very skeptical,” citing one U.S. official.

Ravid also reported that at least nine countries in the region relayed messages to senior U.S. officials, strongly urging that the meeting with Iran proceed.

He noted that a second U.S. official said the administration agreed to go ahead with the talks “to be respectful” of regional allies and “to continue pursuing the diplomatic track.”

Middle East News

nuclear

talks

proceed

after

Muslim

leaders

diplomacy:

Axios

Trump: Iran’s Supreme Leader Khamenei should be extremely concerned
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
01:43

Nuclear talks between US and Iran to take place in Oman on Friday: Report

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-16

Iran says US is not ready for 'equal and fair' nuclear talks

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-11-14

US and several Arab states urge 'swift adoption' of UN Gaza resolution

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-28

Turkey urges US to resolve Iran disputes one by one, says Iran ready for nuclear talks

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
14:19

Trump: Iran’s Supreme Leader Khamenei should be extremely concerned

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Israel raises demands to US over Iran, signaling potential action if ballistic missiles left out of talks

LBCI
Middle East News
10:45

Russia condemns Gaddafi's son killing, wants 'thorough investigation': Ministry

LBCI
Middle East News
08:40

Russia: Proposal to transfer uranium from Iran remains on the table

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-02

Israeli army issues evacuation warning to Kfar Tebnit and Ain Qana residents

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-13

Loyalty to the Resistance bloc slams Israel attacks, insists on on-time parliamentary elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-03

Lebanon’s Interior Ministry announces official deadlines for 2026 election candidacies and list registrations

LBCI
Middle East News
14:19

Trump: Iran’s Supreme Leader Khamenei should be extremely concerned

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:41

President Aoun condemns Israeli spraying of toxic chemicals over southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:19

Tests show Israeli army used banned herbicide near Blue Line — information obtained by LBCI

LBCI
Middle East News
08:35

Israeli military appoints Major General Ghassan Alian to oversee Druze affairs

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:37

US Congressman Darin LaHood to LBCI: Meeting with Lebanese Army commander was “very good”, urges stronger disarmament efforts

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:12

Lebanon to file UN complaint over alleged Israeli use of toxic substances on farmland

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

After UNIFIL: Lebanon’s search for a post-2026 security framework

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Israel raises demands to US over Iran, signaling potential action if ballistic missiles left out of talks

LBCI
Middle East News
14:19

Trump: Iran’s Supreme Leader Khamenei should be extremely concerned

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More