US-Iran nuclear talks proceed after Arab and Muslim leaders urge diplomacy: Axios

According to Barak Ravid, Axios correspondent, plans for U.S.-Iran nuclear talks in Oman on Friday are back on track after several Arab and Muslim leaders urgently lobbied the Trump administration not to cancel the meeting.



He added that “they asked us to keep the meeting and listen to what the Iranians have to say. We have told the Arabs that we will hold the meeting if they insist. But we are very skeptical,” citing one U.S. official.



Ravid also reported that at least nine countries in the region relayed messages to senior U.S. officials, strongly urging that the meeting with Iran proceed.



He noted that a second U.S. official said the administration agreed to go ahead with the talks “to be respectful” of regional allies and “to continue pursuing the diplomatic track.”