Erdogan: Turkey making every effort to prevent US-Iran tensions from turning into conflict

The office of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday that Turkey is making every effort to prevent rising tensions between the United States and Iran from dragging the region into a new conflict and chaos, calling for further dialogue between Iranian and U.S. leaders.



According to a transcript of remarks Erdogan made to journalists aboard his return flight from Egypt, released by his office, the Turkish president praised efforts by both sides, saying that talks at the leadership level would be beneficial following lower-level negotiations.



Reuters