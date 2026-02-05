Iran detains two vessels in the Gulf carrying smuggled fuel, state media says

Middle East News
05-02-2026 | 06:05
High views
Iran detains two vessels in the Gulf carrying smuggled fuel, state media says
Iran detains two vessels in the Gulf carrying smuggled fuel, state media says

Iran's revolutionary guards have detained two vessels in the Gulf carrying over 1 million liters of smuggled fuel, state media reported on Thursday, adding that the vessels' crews comprising 15 foreigners were referred to judicial authorities.

Reuters

Middle East News

Iran

Revolutionary Guards

Gulf

Fuel

Vessels

