Fight against IS 'absolute priority' for France, FM says in Damascus

Sustaining the fight against the Islamic State jihadist group is an "absolute priority" for France, its foreign minister said Thursday after meeting his Syrian counterpart in Damascus.



"For 10 years, France has fought relentlessly and mercilessly against the terrorists of Daesh in Iraq as well as in Syria," said Jean-Noel Barrot, using an Arabic acronym for IS.



"I have come to reaffirm this absolute priority of France here in Syria," he added on the first stop of a regional tour



AFP