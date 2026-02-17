The U.S. and Iranian delegations taking part in talks between the two countries in Geneva on Tuesday have left the venue at the Omani ambassador's residence, an AFP journalist reported.



A U.S. convoy of about 10 cars departed the residence at around 12:45 GMT, according to an AFP journalist at the scene, with the Iranian convoy leaving shortly after. The second round of talks began Tuesday morning following a first round on February 6 in Oman.





