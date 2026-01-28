Israeli president asks family of last Gaza hostage for 'forgiveness' at funeral

Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Wednesday asked the family of the last Gaza hostage, Ran Gvili, for their "forgiveness" during a eulogy at the former captive's funeral.



"I can only regret, Rani, not having known you in your lifetime... Gvili family, I ask you, as president, for forgiveness that we were not there for him... an entire nation mourns with you today," Herzog said at a stadium packed with hundreds of mourners attending the funeral of Gvili, whose remains were returned to Israel this week.



AFP