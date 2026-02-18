UAE president met US senator Graham in Abu Dhabi

Middle East News
18-02-2026 | 09:13
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
UAE president met US senator Graham in Abu Dhabi
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
UAE president met US senator Graham in Abu Dhabi

United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi, the senator said in a post on X, where he also criticized what he called “false narratives” circulating about the UAE and its leader.

Earlier in the week, social media speculation about Sheikh Mohammed’s health had surged after Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan postponed a planned visit to Abu Dhabi and his office posted — then deleted — a post on X saying the Emirati leader had a “health problem.”

Graham, writing on X earlier on Wednesday, said he met the UAE president for an hour and a half and dismissed those “perpetuating false narratives against the United Arab Emirates and President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed” as “full of it.”

A growing rift between the UAE and Saudi Arabia has brought heightened scrutiny to Abu Dhabi, as prominent Saudi social media voices intensify criticism and accuse the Emirates of contributing to regional instability. Online commentary in the kingdom often targets Sheikh Mohammed personally.

Wednesday's meeting took place in Qasr Al Shati, the UAE’s WAM news agency reported, publishing photographs and video showing Sheikh Mohammed and senior Emirati officials speaking with the U.S. senator.

Reuters

Middle East News

president

senator

Graham

Dhabi

Iran, Russia to conduct joint drills in the Sea of Oman
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-23

Russia-Ukraine-US talks started in Abu Dhabi: UAE

LBCI
World News
2026-02-05

Talks between US, Russian and Ukrainian teams in Abu Dhabi 'not easy': Zelensky

LBCI
World News
2026-02-01

Ukraine-Russia-US talks to be held in Abu Dhabi from Wednesday: Zelensky

LBCI
World News
2026-01-24

Russian airstrikes pound Ukraine amid US-brokered peace talks in Abu Dhabi

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:47

Iran, Russia to conduct joint drills in the Sea of Oman

LBCI
World News
08:30

Iran 'drafting framework to advance' future US talks: FM tells IAEA chief

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:09

Ramadan begins in Gaza amid ruins of shattered mosques

LBCI
Middle East News
05:46

US to stop Iran's nuclear ambitions 'one way or the other': US energy secretary

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:30

Iran 'drafting framework to advance' future US talks: FM tells IAEA chief

LBCI
World News
2025-12-27

UN hopes Thailand-Cambodia ceasefire will pave path to peace

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-16

Lebanon, Gaza, and Syria tensions: Israel seeks last-minute changes to Gaza Peace Plan at UN

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-30

Pope Leo XIV arrives in Beirut for official visit

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-16

German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-14

Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Paying the price: Fuel hike and VAT plan stir debate over Lebanon’s finances

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Lebanon's election uncertainty grows: Cabinet avoids decision on expat voting

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:02

UNIFIL and Lebanese Army remove unexploded shells from homes in Odaisseh

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:07

President Aoun briefed by BDL Governor on judicial talks with France over embezzlement suspicions

LBCI
Middle East News
13:00

Iran president says open to 'verification' Tehran not seeking nuclear weapon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:19

Iranian Ambassador from Maaysrah: We will stand by the Lebanese people, with no room for division between us

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:22

Lebanon assumes presidency of FAO Near East Group for 2026

LBCI
World News
08:35

Gas explosion kills 38 miners in central Nigeria

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More