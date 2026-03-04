News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
16
o
Bekaa
7
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
9
o
North
16
o
South
15
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Shams Al Sabah
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Bekaa
7
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
9
o
North
16
o
South
15
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Iran says Trump dragged American people into 'unfair war' with Iran
Middle East News
04-03-2026 | 11:02
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Iran says Trump dragged American people into 'unfair war' with Iran
Iran's security chief Ali Larijani said Wednesday that U.S. President Donald Trump had dragged the American people into "an unfair war" with Iran.
"Mr. Trump, with Netanyahu's clownish antics, dragged the American people into an unfair war with Iran," Larijani posted on X.
AFP
Middle East News
Trump
dragged
American
people
'unfair
war'
Next
Qatar PM holds call with Iran's Araghchi, urges 'immediate halt' to attacks: Statement
Israeli forces have entered several Lebanese villages: UNIFIL source to AFP
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2026-03-02
Iran Red Crescent says 555 people killed in Iran since start of war
Middle East News
2026-03-02
Iran Red Crescent says 555 people killed in Iran since start of war
0
World News
2026-02-28
Russia says Trump and Israel are plunging the Middle East into the abyss with Iran attack
World News
2026-02-28
Russia says Trump and Israel are plunging the Middle East into the abyss with Iran attack
0
Middle East News
2026-02-28
UK fears US-Israel conflict with Iran spiralling into 'wider regional conflict'
Middle East News
2026-02-28
UK fears US-Israel conflict with Iran spiralling into 'wider regional conflict'
0
World News
2026-02-12
Netanyahu says Trump creating conditions that may lead to 'good deal' with Iran
World News
2026-02-12
Netanyahu says Trump creating conditions that may lead to 'good deal' with Iran
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
15:06
Israel army says it has begun new wave of strikes on Tehran
Middle East News
15:06
Israel army says it has begun new wave of strikes on Tehran
0
World News
14:27
Macron urges Netanyahu to avoid ground offensive in Lebanon
World News
14:27
Macron urges Netanyahu to avoid ground offensive in Lebanon
0
Middle East News
13:17
Egypt denies links to Russian oil tanker that sank in Mediterranean
Middle East News
13:17
Egypt denies links to Russian oil tanker that sank in Mediterranean
0
Middle East News
13:11
New drones downed near Baghdad airport: Security sources
Middle East News
13:11
New drones downed near Baghdad airport: Security sources
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2026-02-28
New explosions heard in Dubai: AFP correspondents
Middle East News
2026-02-28
New explosions heard in Dubai: AFP correspondents
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-03
President Aoun holds talks with Iraqi leaders on regional developments and security in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2026-03-03
President Aoun holds talks with Iraqi leaders on regional developments and security in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-19
Lebanese President receives invitation to visit Brazil
Lebanon News
2026-02-19
Lebanese President receives invitation to visit Brazil
0
Lebanon News
12:37
Hezbollah says fighters engaged in clashes with Israeli troops in Lebanon
Lebanon News
12:37
Hezbollah says fighters engaged in clashes with Israeli troops in Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-02
Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video
Lebanon News
2026-03-02
Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-16
German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video
Lebanon News
2026-02-16
German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-14
Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics
Lebanon News
2026-02-14
Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
15:28
Vehicle hit on road to Beirut airport
Lebanon News
15:28
Vehicle hit on road to Beirut airport
2
Lebanon News
07:13
Lebanese General Security warns citizens against following ‘Mossad Arabic’ on Instagram
Lebanon News
07:13
Lebanese General Security warns citizens against following ‘Mossad Arabic’ on Instagram
3
Lebanon News
08:06
Israeli incursions reported in south Lebanon as army arrests 25: Al Jazeera
Lebanon News
08:06
Israeli incursions reported in south Lebanon as army arrests 25: Al Jazeera
4
Lebanon News
13:44
Israeli army releases first images and video from positions in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
13:44
Israeli army releases first images and video from positions in southern Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
05:11
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning to South Lebanon residents, move north of Litani River: Avichay Adraee
Lebanon News
05:11
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning to South Lebanon residents, move north of Litani River: Avichay Adraee
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israel moves to expand south Lebanon incursion, eyes broader buffer zone
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israel moves to expand south Lebanon incursion, eyes broader buffer zone
7
Lebanon News
12:37
Hezbollah says fighters engaged in clashes with Israeli troops in Lebanon
Lebanon News
12:37
Hezbollah says fighters engaged in clashes with Israeli troops in Lebanon
8
Lebanon News
14:44
Hezbollah says will confront Israeli-American 'aggression,' will not surrender
Lebanon News
14:44
Hezbollah says will confront Israeli-American 'aggression,' will not surrender
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More