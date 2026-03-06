Iraq's Kurdish authorities say 'attack' shuts US-run oil field

06-03-2026 | 05:59
Iraq's Kurdish authorities say 'attack' shuts US-run oil field

Iraqi Kurdish authorities said on Friday that oil production at an oil field operated by US firm HKN Energy has been halted following an attack.

A security source told AFP the attack was carried out with two drones the previous day.

The natural resources ministry in the northern Kurdistan region said in a statement that an "outlaw group in Iraq launched a terrorist attack on the HKN oil field in the Sarsang area" in Dohuk province, damaging the field and "halting production".

