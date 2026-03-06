Iran says fired new salvo of drones, missiles at Israel

06-03-2026 | 13:19
Iran says fired new salvo of drones, missiles at Israel
Iran says fired new salvo of drones, missiles at Israel

Iran said Friday it had fired a new salvo of drones and missiles at Israel, on the seventh day of the Middle East war that began with U.S.-Israeli strikes on the Islamic republic.

The Revolutionary Guards, the ideological arm of the Iranian military, had started firing drones and missiles "against targets in the occupied territories (Israel) and U.S. bases in the region," a presenter for state television said.



AFP
 

Middle East News

Iran

Salvo

Drones

Missiles

Israel

LBCI Next
Drone attack targets military base at Baghdad airport: Security sources
Regional spillover: Israel braces for wider regional war across four fronts
LBCI Previous

