Drone attack targets military base at Baghdad airport: Security sources

Middle East News
06-03-2026 | 13:26
High views
Drone attack targets military base at Baghdad airport: Security sources
0min
Drone attack targets military base at Baghdad airport: Security sources

A drone attack targeted on Friday evening a military base at Baghdad airport that hosts a U.S. diplomatic facility, security sources told AFP.

A security official said that "four drones targeted" the military base, while another official reported that at least two of the drones crashed inside it.

Several drone attacks have been intercepted near Baghdad airport since the start of the war in the Middle East.


AFP
 

