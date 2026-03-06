News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
16
o
Bekaa
7
o
Keserwan
15
o
Metn
15
o
Mount Lebanon
10
o
North
15
o
South
15
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Hikmat Abu Zayd on Power, Legacy & the Leaders of His Time
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Bekaa
7
o
Keserwan
15
o
Metn
15
o
Mount Lebanon
10
o
North
15
o
South
15
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Only nine commercial ships detected crossing the Hormuz Strait since Monday
World News
06-03-2026 | 12:38
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Only nine commercial ships detected crossing the Hormuz Strait since Monday
Only nine oil tankers, cargo and container ships, some of which at times concealed their position, have been recorded crossing the Strait of Hormuz since Monday, according to data by MarineTraffic analysed by AFP.
After three ships were attacked on Sunday, at least three tankers and a vessel carrying gas have crossed this chokepoint.
Nearly 20 percent of the world's crude oil and about 20 percent of LNG transit through the Strait of Hormuz.
AFP
World News
Oil
Tankers
Cargo
Strait of Hormuz
Iranian attacks on civilians won't go unanswered: CENTCOM commander
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2026-02-28
Iran Guards radioed ships to say Hormuz Strait is closed: EU naval mission
Middle East News
2026-02-28
Iran Guards radioed ships to say Hormuz Strait is closed: EU naval mission
0
Middle East News
09:41
Iran TV reports fire on ship struck by drone in Strait of Hormuz
Middle East News
09:41
Iran TV reports fire on ship struck by drone in Strait of Hormuz
0
World News
2026-03-04
Oil tanker traffic through Strait of Hormuz down 90%: Kpler
World News
2026-03-04
Oil tanker traffic through Strait of Hormuz down 90%: Kpler
0
Middle East News
2026-03-04
Ship in Strait of Hormuz struck by 'unknown projectile': UK agency
Middle East News
2026-03-04
Ship in Strait of Hormuz struck by 'unknown projectile': UK agency
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
12:24
Iranian attacks on civilians won't go unanswered: CENTCOM commander
World News
12:24
Iranian attacks on civilians won't go unanswered: CENTCOM commander
0
World News
09:08
Trump says only 'unconditional surrender' of Iran will end war
World News
09:08
Trump says only 'unconditional surrender' of Iran will end war
0
World News
06:04
Ukraine military drone experts due in Gulf soon: senior Ukraine official to AFP
World News
06:04
Ukraine military drone experts due in Gulf soon: senior Ukraine official to AFP
0
World News
02:55
France: Around 50 French ships stuck in Gulf
World News
02:55
France: Around 50 French ships stuck in Gulf
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
US message to Lebanon: Assert state sovereignty and address armed groups — details
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
US message to Lebanon: Assert state sovereignty and address armed groups — details
0
Lebanon News
13:03
UN Ghanaian peacekeepers wounded after position hit in South Lebanon: State media
Lebanon News
13:03
UN Ghanaian peacekeepers wounded after position hit in South Lebanon: State media
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-04
Israeli army releases first images and video from positions in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2026-03-04
Israeli army releases first images and video from positions in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
MEA adjusts flights for March 6
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
MEA adjusts flights for March 6
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:03
Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
Lebanon News
08:03
Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-02
Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video
Lebanon News
2026-03-02
Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-16
German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video
Lebanon News
2026-02-16
German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-14
Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics
Lebanon News
2026-02-14
Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
02:36
Israeli media: Hezbollah plans attacks from Syria as Syrian president seeks to strike its positions along Bekaa Valley border
Lebanon News
02:36
Israeli media: Hezbollah plans attacks from Syria as Syrian president seeks to strike its positions along Bekaa Valley border
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Beirut under pressure: Israeli conditions escalate as Lebanon searches for a diplomatic way out
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Beirut under pressure: Israeli conditions escalate as Lebanon searches for a diplomatic way out
3
Lebanon News
08:03
Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
Lebanon News
08:03
Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
4
Lebanon News
08:19
Israeli army spokesman urges depositors to withdraw funds from Al-Qard Al-Hasan
Lebanon News
08:19
Israeli army spokesman urges depositors to withdraw funds from Al-Qard Al-Hasan
5
Lebanon News
13:11
Lebanon’s president calls for international intervention to halt Israeli attacks
Lebanon News
13:11
Lebanon’s president calls for international intervention to halt Israeli attacks
6
Lebanon News
13:50
Macron calls Lebanon’s president to discuss efforts to curb escalation
Lebanon News
13:50
Macron calls Lebanon’s president to discuss efforts to curb escalation
7
Lebanon News
13:03
UN Ghanaian peacekeepers wounded after position hit in South Lebanon: State media
Lebanon News
13:03
UN Ghanaian peacekeepers wounded after position hit in South Lebanon: State media
8
Lebanon News
13:36
Syria’s president calls Nawaf Salam, expresses solidarity with Lebanon
Lebanon News
13:36
Syria’s president calls Nawaf Salam, expresses solidarity with Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More