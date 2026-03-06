Only nine commercial ships detected crossing the Hormuz Strait since Monday

Only nine oil tankers, cargo and container ships, some of which at times concealed their position, have been recorded crossing the Strait of Hormuz since Monday, according to data by MarineTraffic analysed by AFP.



After three ships were attacked on Sunday, at least three tankers and a vessel carrying gas have crossed this chokepoint.



Nearly 20 percent of the world's crude oil and about 20 percent of LNG transit through the Strait of Hormuz.



AFP



