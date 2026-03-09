News
Khamenei's hardline son Mojtaba appointed Iran's new leader; oil surges on supply fears
Middle East News
09-03-2026 | 04:16
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Khamenei's hardline son Mojtaba appointed Iran's new leader; oil surges on supply fears
Iran on Monday named Mojtaba Khamenei to succeed his father Ali Khamenei as supreme leader, signaling that hardliners remain firmly in charge, while the week-old U.S.-Israeli war with Iran sent oil prices surging and Asian stock markets into a nosedive.
Iranian institutions and politicians, from the foreign ministry to lawmakers, issued statements expressing their allegiance to the country's new supreme leader as the war entered its 10th day and fresh missile and drone strikes reverberated across the Middle East.
"We will obey the commander-in-chief until the last drop of our blood," a statement from the defense council said.
Senior cleric Ayatollah Sadeq Amoli-Larijani said Mojtaba Khamenei's appointment was "a balm for the spiritual suffering of our people and an emphasis on the need to continue the luminous path of the late Imam (Khamenei senior)."
Mojtaba's father, Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, was killed in one of the first strikes launched against Iran more than a week ago.
Reuters
