Israel says Iran's new supreme leader a 'tyrant' who will continue 'regime's brutality'

09-03-2026 | 13:11
Israel says Iran's new supreme leader a 'tyrant' who will continue 'regime's brutality'

Israel's foreign ministry said Monday that Iran's new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei was a "tyrant" like his slain father, and would continue what it described as the Iranian "regime's brutality".

In a post on X featuring a picture of Mojtaba Khamenei and his father Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, holding guns, the ministry wrote: "Mojtaba Khamenei. Like Father Like Son".

"Mojtaba Khamenei's hands are already stained with the bloodshed that defined his father's rule. Another tyrant to continue the Iranian regime's brutality," the ministry said, in Israel's first reaction to Mojtaba Khamenei's selection as supreme leader following the killing of his father on February 28 in Israeli strikes.

AFP

