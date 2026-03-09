Hezbollah congratulates Mojtaba Khamenei on election as Iran’s new Supreme Leader

Lebanon News
09-03-2026 | 09:19
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Hezbollah congratulates Mojtaba Khamenei on election as Iran’s new Supreme Leader
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Hezbollah congratulates Mojtaba Khamenei on election as Iran’s new Supreme Leader

Hezbollah congratulated Iran on the election of Mojtaba Khamenei as the third leader of the Islamic Republic, following the killing of Ali Khamenei.

In a statement, the group praised the decision by Assembly of Experts to swiftly elect a new leader despite what it described as ongoing U.S.–Israeli aggression against Iran.

Hezbollah said the election sends a message that Iran will not be intimidated and that the Islamic Republic will continue on the path established by Ruhollah Khomeini.

The group also reaffirmed its loyalty to Iran’s leadership and expressed hope that Mojtaba Khamenei would succeed in carrying out what it called the responsibility of leading the Islamic Revolution.

Lebanon News

Middle East News

congratulates

Mojtaba

Khamenei

election

Iran’s

Supreme

Leader

LBCI Next
Lebanon’s information minister: Government working to protect vital infrastructure and ensure supplies
UNICEF: Nearly 700,000 displaced in Lebanon, including 200,000 children
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-02-04

Trump: Iran’s Supreme Leader Khamenei should be extremely concerned

LBCI
Middle East News
04:16

Khamenei's hardline son Mojtaba appointed Iran's new leader; oil surges on supply fears

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-03-02

Widow of deceased Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei dies after attack

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-02-28

Israeli media reports Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei 'dead'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:24

EU urges Israel to halt operations in Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
12:12

Syrian President says armed forces strengthened along borders, supports Lebanon and Iraq’s measures

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:54

Israel says killed head of Hezbollah unit in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:51

Lebanon says Israeli attacks since March 2 have killed 486, wounded 1,313

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-06

Registration open for displaced Lebanese to secure social assistance

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-07

‘Save your lives:’ Israeli army orders residents of Beirut’s southern suburbs to evacuate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-13

Lebanese PM calls for the establishment of a Middle East zone free of nuclear weapons

LBCI
Middle East News
10:23

Israel military says unaware of clash with Hezbollah on Syria border

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-08

At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-06

Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-02

Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-16

German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-14

Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:37

After claims that non-Lebanese nationals obtained Lebanese passports illegally or through forgery, General Security clarifies

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:12

Israeli army: Five senior commanders from the IRGC’s Lebanon Corps killed in precise Beirut strike

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:22

Strike hits Beirut's suburbs following Israeli warning

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:05

Israeli military says Hezbollah cell targeted in Christian village in South Lebanon

LBCI
World News
07:28

US urges citizens to leave southeast Turkey, orders non-essential staff out of Adana consulate

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:22

President Aoun seeks international support for ceasefire, army deployment, and Israel talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:18

Lebanon registers more than half a million displaced by Israeli attacks

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:04

Israeli military warns of strikes on Hezbollah-linked Al-Qard Al-Hasan Association, urges evacuation

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More