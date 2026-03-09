Hezbollah congratulates Mojtaba Khamenei on election as Iran’s new Supreme Leader

Hezbollah congratulated Iran on the election of Mojtaba Khamenei as the third leader of the Islamic Republic, following the killing of Ali Khamenei.



In a statement, the group praised the decision by Assembly of Experts to swiftly elect a new leader despite what it described as ongoing U.S.–Israeli aggression against Iran.



Hezbollah said the election sends a message that Iran will not be intimidated and that the Islamic Republic will continue on the path established by Ruhollah Khomeini.



The group also reaffirmed its loyalty to Iran’s leadership and expressed hope that Mojtaba Khamenei would succeed in carrying out what it called the responsibility of leading the Islamic Revolution.