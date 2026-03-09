Iran 'regime' cannot be changed 'through bombings alone': Macron

France's Emmanuel Macron said Monday that "profound" changes to Iranian leadership could not occur "through American-Israeli bombings alone", adding that war in the Middle East could continue for "several weeks".



"I don't think you can achieve profound regime change or changes in the political system through bombings alone," Macron said aboard France's Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier currently stationed in the Mediterranean.



The war triggered by US-Israeli strikes on Iran, "in this intense phase", could last "several days, perhaps several weeks", he said.



AFP