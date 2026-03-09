Sources to LBCI: Lebanon military court fines three Hezbollah members LBP 900,000 for possessing and transporting weapons

The Permanent Lebanese Military Court has fined three members of Hezbollah LBP 900,000 each after convicting them of possessing and transporting weapons, in addition to confiscating the seized items, according to information obtained by LBCI.

The court issued the ruling after interrogations revealed that the three men were heading to fight in South Lebanon at the time of their arrest. They are expected to pay the fine and be released.



The decision has sparked wide debate on both legal and political levels. The defense team argued that the case had been politically exaggerated and portrayed as a threat to government decisions, insisting that the charges concerned nothing more than carrying weapons without a permit.



Defense lawyers also maintained that international law recognizes the rights to self-defense, liberation, and self-determination.



Separately, lawyers representing Hezbollah criticized what they described as the justice minister's interference in the judiciary's work.