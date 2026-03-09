Trump 'not happy' after Khamenei son named new Iran leader: NY Post

Middle East News
09-03-2026 | 11:28
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Trump &#39;not happy&#39; after Khamenei son named new Iran leader: NY Post
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Trump 'not happy' after Khamenei son named new Iran leader: NY Post

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday told the New York Post he was "not happy" with the appointment of Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei to replace his slain father as Iran's supreme leader

"Not going to tell you. I’m not happy with him," Trump told the Post from his Doral golf club near Miami, when asked about his plans for the younger Khamenei.

AFP

World News

Middle East News

'not

happy'

after

Khamenei

named

leader:

LBCI Next
Israel warns it will target promoters of extremist ideas, says UN ambassador
UAE 'will not partake in any attacks' on Iran: Ambassador
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-03-08

Iran's top diplomat says Iran, not Trump, will elect new leader

LBCI
Middle East News
04:16

Khamenei's hardline son Mojtaba appointed Iran's new leader; oil surges on supply fears

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-03-01

Iran president says post-Khamenei interim leadership council 'started work'

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-02-28

Israeli media reports Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei 'dead'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
12:30

Kuwait’s Emir: We are facing an attack from a neighboring country despite not allowing use of our land

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:24

EU urges Israel to halt operations in Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
12:12

Syrian President says armed forces strengthened along borders, supports Lebanon and Iraq’s measures

LBCI
Middle East News
11:59

Erdogan warns Iran against 'provocative steps' after second missile intercepted

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:05

Israeli military says Hezbollah cell targeted in Christian village in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-08

Toddler among victims of collapsed Tripoli building

LBCI
Middle East News
11:53

Israel warns it will target promoters of extremist ideas, says UN ambassador

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-07

Israeli military issues urgent evacuation warning to residents south of Litani River

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-08

At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-06

Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-02

Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-16

German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-14

Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:37

After claims that non-Lebanese nationals obtained Lebanese passports illegally or through forgery, General Security clarifies

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:12

Israeli army: Five senior commanders from the IRGC’s Lebanon Corps killed in precise Beirut strike

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:22

Strike hits Beirut's suburbs following Israeli warning

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:05

Israeli military says Hezbollah cell targeted in Christian village in South Lebanon

LBCI
World News
07:28

US urges citizens to leave southeast Turkey, orders non-essential staff out of Adana consulate

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:22

President Aoun seeks international support for ceasefire, army deployment, and Israel talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:18

Lebanon registers more than half a million displaced by Israeli attacks

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:04

Israeli military warns of strikes on Hezbollah-linked Al-Qard Al-Hasan Association, urges evacuation

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More