'We are not there yet', EU says on talking to Putin

World News
12-01-2026 | 07:47
High views
'We are not there yet', EU says on talking to Putin
'We are not there yet', EU says on talking to Putin

The EU said Monday conditions were not yet ripe to talk to Russia's Vladimir Putin over the war in Ukraine, after the leaders of France and Italy said it was time Europe re-engaged.

"We are not there yet, but at some point, we would hope indeed that there will be some such talks that will finally lead to peace in Ukraine," EU spokeswoman Paula Pinho said.

AFP

