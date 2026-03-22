Turkey discusses ways to end war with Iran, Egypt, US and EU

Turkey has discussed ways to end the war with Iran, Egypt, the United States and the European Union, a Turkish diplomatic source said Sunday.



The source said Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan discussed ways to end the war between Iran, the United States and Israel with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, as well as U.S. officials and European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas.



The source said Fidan held separate phone calls with each of them, without providing further details.



Reuters